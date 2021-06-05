Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $9.14 Million Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

