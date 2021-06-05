Alan H. Auerbach Sells 1,757 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $18,870.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,426,650 shares in the company, valued at $47,542,221. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. The stock has a market cap of $455.28 million, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. Analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

