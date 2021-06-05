ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Stock Holdings Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,807 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,504 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of ManTech International worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in ManTech International by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,522.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.