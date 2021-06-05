Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Get Asana alerts:

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.