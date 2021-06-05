Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Earnings Results

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Asana stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62. Asana has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $43.72.
In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $769,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,468,742. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.
