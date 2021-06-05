Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 25th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund
