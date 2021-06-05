Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 25th

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

Get Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.