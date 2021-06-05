BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
MUJ stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
