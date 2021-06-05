Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). Quanterix reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 1.53.

In related news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

