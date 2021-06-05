Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Leede Jones Gab

Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on QIPT. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

