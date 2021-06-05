Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LESL. Zacks Investment Research cut Leslie’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.17.

LESL stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.19.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 736,060 shares of company stock worth $21,136,651.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

