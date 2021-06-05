Brokerages Set BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Target Price at $28.86

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.86.

BXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:BXS opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

