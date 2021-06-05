Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
CGRN stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43.
Capstone Green Energy Company Profile
Featured Article: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.