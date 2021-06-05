Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CGRN stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.62. Capstone Green Energy has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.43.

Get Capstone Green Energy alerts:

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Green Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Green Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.