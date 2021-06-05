$0.53 EPS Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

MTSI opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -840.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $265,327.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,955.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,944,223 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 692,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after buying an additional 64,157 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,583.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,535,000 after buying an additional 307,567 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 115,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.