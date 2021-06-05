TheStreet Downgrades Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) to D+

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Support.com stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 million, a PE ratio of 85.33 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57. Support.com has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $9.45.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter. Support.com had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 4.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Support.com by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38,362 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Support.com by 3,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.