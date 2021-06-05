Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 31.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 30.75 ($0.40).

A number of analysts have commented on TLW shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Les Wood acquired 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Shares of TLW opened at GBX 59.70 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.19. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 65.82 ($0.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market cap of £852.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.98.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

