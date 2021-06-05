Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:TLGHY opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $22.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.75.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

