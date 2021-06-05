Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Hits $41.21 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001926 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $41.21 million and approximately $596,656.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,466.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.91 or 0.07367263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $645.87 or 0.01821077 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.20 or 0.00482723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00176488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.72 or 0.00780221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00473854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00424656 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,325,047 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

