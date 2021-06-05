Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer Sells 2,359 Shares

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) CFO Andrew Hamer sold 2,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $23,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VLDR opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.02.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter valued at $913,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Velodyne Lidar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

