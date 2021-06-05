Insider Selling: Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AVA opened at $44.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.56. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

AVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 46.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 65,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Avista by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Avista by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

