Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Sells $53,788.68 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.88 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $75.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Varonis Systems by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.33 to $68.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

