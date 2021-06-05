Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd Sells 2,942 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 2,942 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $67,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Gregory Kidd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $1,155,565.65.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $419,681.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $412.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

