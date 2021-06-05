TheStreet Upgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to “C-“

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of DOCU opened at $233.24 on Thursday. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $131.26 and a twelve month high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

