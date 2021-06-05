Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,849 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

