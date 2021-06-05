Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,882,000 after purchasing an additional 501,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,223,000 after purchasing an additional 149,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,231,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

