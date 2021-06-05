Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 12,966 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $57.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.32. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $1,512,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,548 shares of company stock worth $1,856,657 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

