Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,013 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in General Mills by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 237,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after purchasing an additional 87,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after purchasing an additional 57,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in General Mills by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.92.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

