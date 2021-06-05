Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Stock Position Increased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $10,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock opened at $43.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.61. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $43.69.

