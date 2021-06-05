Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

