Morningstar Investment Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 38,985.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,898,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880,867 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 499,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after acquiring an additional 268,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 341,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 250,334 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $48.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.55.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

