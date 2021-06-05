Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 28,698 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,698 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.32% of Plains GP worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,399,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,673,000 after acquiring an additional 69,037 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after acquiring an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGP opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

