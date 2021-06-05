Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 3,816 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,561 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in American Express by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,801 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in American Express by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 158,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $165.00 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

