Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Sells 3,231 Shares of Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TTEC opened at $109.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.45. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $111.61.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,316,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter worth $30,742,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TTEC by 229.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 111,615 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after acquiring an additional 104,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after purchasing an additional 98,997 shares during the period. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.86.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.