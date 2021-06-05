Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $1,633,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 150,328 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. Analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

