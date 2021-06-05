Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

IWB stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.44. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $163.99 and a 1 year high of $238.37.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

