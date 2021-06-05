NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in NICE by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,109,000 after acquiring an additional 232,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.92.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $216.07 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $181.76 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

