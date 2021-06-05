iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,336.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,203,000.

HEFA opened at $34.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

