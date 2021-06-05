Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Trims Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 16.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 306,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $207,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD opened at $81.58 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.