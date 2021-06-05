ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,738,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 101.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 3,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,488 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,911,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 23.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Wolfe Research raised ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Moffett Nathanson raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.