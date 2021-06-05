Tobam Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tobam lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $448.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.57 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMO. UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

