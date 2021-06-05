Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Stock Position Lifted by Tobam

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 123.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,553 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,611. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $59.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

