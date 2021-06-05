Tobam Buys 7,455 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Tobam grew its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,459 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Henry Schein by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Henry Schein by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $83.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

