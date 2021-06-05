Tobam Has $420,000 Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Tobam trimmed its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 291,699 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AGNC Investment by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,389,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,583,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,901,000 after acquiring an additional 720,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,305,000 after acquiring an additional 169,263 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

