Tobam Has $2.14 Million Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Tobam boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,264 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,846,000 after buying an additional 7,207,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 3,455.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 571,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 555,366 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,133,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EGO. TheStreet cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

