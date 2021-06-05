Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 448 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $5,666,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

