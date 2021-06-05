Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

LYB stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 74.87%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.