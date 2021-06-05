Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Makes New Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,868,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,670 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

