Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 324 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.67. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.42%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Also, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

