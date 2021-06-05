Atria Investments LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Atria Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 over the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECL opened at $215.46 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.