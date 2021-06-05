Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,146,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 450,987 shares in the company, valued at $17,480,256.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

