Atria Investments LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

