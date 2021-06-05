Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.